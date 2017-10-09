- Inside the Head of Larry Wall -- great to see another Larry talk, filled with his usual mind-stretching approaches to language design and community. (via Slashdot)
- A Simple Approach to Building a Real-Time Collaborative Editor -- very readable guide to a surprisingly difficult problem.
- Testing Security Keys (Adam Langley) -- tl;dr: buy a YubiKey, don't cheap out on AliExpress.
- The Seven Deadly Sins of AI Prediction (Rodney Brooks) -- This is a problem we all have with imagined future technology. If it is far enough away from the technology we have and understand today, then we do not know its limitations. And if it becomes indistinguishable from magic, anything one says about it is no longer falsifiable.
