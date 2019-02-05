Mark Richards is an experienced hands-on software architect involved in the architecture, design, and implementation of Microservices Architectures, Service Oriented Architectures, and distributed systems in J2EE and other technologies. He has been involved in the software industry since 1983, and has significant experience and expertise in application, integration, and enterprise architecture. Mark served as the President of the New England Java Users Group from 1999 thru 2003. He is the author of numerous technical books and videos, including...
more