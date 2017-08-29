Kristopher Beevers is founder and CEO of NSONE Inc, a high performance managed DNS company in New York delivering modern data driven DNS, with customers ranging from ad tech to rich media to ecommerce. Prior to NSONE, Dr. Beevers led platform development at Voxel dot Net, where he built cloud and bare metal platforms, content delivery networks, and other distributed infrastructure products up to and following Voxel's acquisition by Internap. Dr. Beevers holds BS, MS, and PhD degrees in computer science from RPI.