Kevin Stewart is vice president of engineering at Heptio, an emerging leader in the cloud-native computing space, started by two of the founders of Google Compute Engine and the Kubernetes open source project. Previously, Kevin held a similar role at NodeSource, where he helped create NodeSource N|Solid, an enterprise-grade Node.js runtime; was one of the original engineering leaders for Creative Cloud at Adobe, where his team built the very first service offering, Creative Cloud Assets; and helped shape the engineering culture at a number of s...
