In 2006, Dan Brown co-founded EightShapes, a design firm based in Washington, DC. EightShapes designs digital products and systematizes design standards for Fortune 500 clients. Most recently, Dan has conducted user research for a major networking provider, prepared user profiles for an online media company, and lead the design of a web-based responsive dashboard for a software company. Dan’s two books, Communicating Design and Designing Together, deal with communications and collaboration on design teams, and are widely considered to be ess...