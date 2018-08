Steve Johnson is a pop culture fanatic and avid musician whose career in user-centered design started as a skills trainer with autistic children at Pacific Autism Center for Education (PACE). By redesigning and tweaking everyday objects for children with mild to severe autism, he developed a design philosophy focused on observing behaviors, mapping patterns, identifying goals, and testing key assumptions. After PACE, Steve worked in interactive gaming with Electronic Arts and later moved to Adobe Systems, where he led the User Experience Desig...