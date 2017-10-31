This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly Security Conference in New York 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Locks (source: Pixabay).
Chris Wysopal explains how defenders can help developers create secure software through coaching, shared code, and services.
This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly Security Conference in New York 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.