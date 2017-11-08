This is an excerpt from the video "When your internet-connected things know how you feel," by Pamela Pavliscak. View the complete video on Safari.

The technology we use every day knows a lot about what we do. But so far, it doesn’t know much about how we feel. That’s changing as emotion-sensing technology moves from the experimental phase to reality. In this video, Pamela Pavliscak explores what makes for a rich emotional experience and why, even if we make our technology invisible, the connection will still be emotional.

Watch the full video on Safari.

Related: