Experts from across the AI world came together for the O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in Beijing. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
The future of hiring and the talent market with AI
Maria Zheng examines AI and its impact on people’s jobs, quality of work, and overall business outcomes.
The future of machine learning is tiny
Pete Warden digs into why embedded machine learning is so important, how to implement it on existing chips, and some of the new use cases it will unlock.
AI and systems at RISELab
Ion Stoica outlines a few projects at the intersection of AI and systems that UC Berkeley's RISELab is developing.
Top AI breakthroughs you need to know
Abigail Hing Wen discusses some of the most exciting recent breakthroughs in AI and robotics.
Data orchestration for AI, big data, and cloud
Haoyuan Li offers an overview of a data orchestration layer that provides a unified data access and caching layer for single cloud, hybrid, and multicloud deployments.
AI and retail
Mikio Braun takes a look at Zalando and the retail industry to explore how AI is redefining the way ecommerce sites interact with customers.
Designing computer hardware for artificial intelligence
Michael James examines the fundamental drivers of computer technology and surveys the landscape of AI hardware solutions.
Toward learned algorithms, data structures, and systems
Tim Kraska outlines ways to build learned algorithms and data structures to achieve “instance optimality” and unprecedented performance for a wide range of applications.