Experts explore the future of hiring, AI breakthroughs, embedded machine learning, and more.

AI Beijing (source: O'Reilly)

Experts from across the AI world came together for the O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in Beijing. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The future of hiring and the talent market with AI

Maria Zheng examines AI and its impact on people’s jobs, quality of work, and overall business outcomes.

Watch "The future of hiring and the talent market with AI."

The future of machine learning is tiny

Pete Warden digs into why embedded machine learning is so important, how to implement it on existing chips, and some of the new use cases it will unlock.

Watch "The future of machine learning is tiny."

AI and systems at RISELab

Ion Stoica outlines a few projects at the intersection of AI and systems that UC Berkeley's RISELab is developing.

Watch "AI and systems at RISELab."

Top AI breakthroughs you need to know

Abigail Hing Wen discusses some of the most exciting recent breakthroughs in AI and robotics.

Watch "Top AI breakthroughs you need to know."

Data orchestration for AI, big data, and cloud

Haoyuan Li offers an overview of a data orchestration layer that provides a unified data access and caching layer for single cloud, hybrid, and multicloud deployments.

AI and retail

Mikio Braun takes a look at Zalando and the retail industry to explore how AI is redefining the way ecommerce sites interact with customers.

Watch "AI and retail."

Designing computer hardware for artificial intelligence

Michael James examines the fundamental drivers of computer technology and surveys the landscape of AI hardware solutions.

Watch "Designing computer hardware for artificial intelligence."

Toward learned algorithms, data structures, and systems

Tim Kraska outlines ways to build learned algorithms and data structures to achieve “instance optimality” and unprecedented performance for a wide range of applications.