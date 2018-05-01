Watch highlights covering artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and more. From the Artificial Intelligence Conference in New York 2018.

New York City skyline - AI NY 2018

Experts from across the AI world are coming together in New York for the Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Increasing business results through AI in the entertainment industry

Fiaz Mohammed and Justin Herz discuss how artificial intelligence can improve content discovery and monetization

Watch "Increasing business results through AI in the entertainment industry."

Bringing AI into the wild

Mary Beth Ainsworth offers an overview of SAS deep learning and computer vision capabilities that help map wildlife and scale conservation efforts around the world.

Watch "Bringing AI into the wild."

Understanding automation

Ben Lorica and Roger Chen discuss the state of deep learning, reinforcement learning, and automation.

Watch "Understanding automation."

Using machine learning, the IoT, drones, and networking to reduce world hunger

Food production needs to double by 2050 to feed the world’s growing population. Jennifer Marsman details a solution that uses sensors in the soil, aerial imagery from drones, and machine learning.

Intel AI for the enterprise ecosystem

Fiaz Mohamed explains how Intel AI solves today’s business problems.

Watch "Intel AI for the enterprise ecosystem."

The frontiers of machine learning and AI

Zoubin Ghahramani discusses recent advances in artificial intelligence, highlighting research in deep learning, probabilistic programming, Bayesian optimization, and AI for data science.

Watch "The frontiers of machine learning and AI."

Article image: New York City skyline - AI NY 2018