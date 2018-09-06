Watch highlights from expert talks covering artificial intelligence, machine learning, security, and more.

People from across the AI world are coming together in San Francisco for the Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

OpenAI and the path toward safe AGI

Greg Brockman discusses OpenAI's recent advancements and their implications for how we should plan for creating safe artificial general intelligence (AGI).

China: AI superpower

Kai-Fu Lee outlines the factors that enabled China's rapid ascension in AI.

Fireside chat with Tim O'Reilly and Kai-Fu Lee

Tim O'Reilly and Kai-Fu Lee discuss differences in how China and the U.S. approach AI and why AI might give humanity larger purpose.

Beyond hype: AI in the real world

Julie Shin Choi reviews real-world customer use cases that take AI from theory to reality.

