Watch highlights covering frontend tools and techniques, performance, web apps, and more. From the O'Reilly Fluent Conference in San Jose 2017.

L to R: O'Reilly Fluent Conference chairs Ally MacDonald, Kyle Simpson, and Tammy Everts. (source: O'Reilly Conferences via Flickr ).

Experts from across the web world are coming together in San Jose, Calif. for the O'Reilly Fluent Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The end of "personal" computing (and the beginning of personal computing)

John Allsopp looks toward the next age of personal computing—one where humans will interact with machines in more seamless and futuristic ways.

Building the culture and collaboration layer for DevOps

Sean Regan says DevOps requires more than tools. It also needs high-performing people and teams.

Data’s journey to predictive analytics

Leo Vasiliou walks through the evolution of analytics and how analytics relates to a larger monitoring strategy.

Focusing on what matters

Tim Kadlec says we must focus on the fundamentals that make or break the web for people around the globe, and down the street.

Innovating with accessibility in mind

Marcy Sutton explores how the work we do with technology can have a monumental impact on the lives of people with disabilities.

