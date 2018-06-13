Watch highlights covering JavaScript, accessibility, privacy, and more. From the O'Reilly Fluent Conference in San Jose 2018.

Experts from across the web world are coming together for the O'Reilly Fluent Conference in San Jose. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Fixing JavaScript Date: A journey from Minneapolis to Microsoft, TC39, and everywhere in between

Maggie Pint explains how bad date support in JavaScript took her from making HR software to working as an Azure SRE.

What's cooking in the AWS kitchen? Recipes for a better web

Cherie Wong shares common developer pain points and recipes to solve them using AWS.

The parallel future of the browser

Lin Clark explains what browser vendors need to do over the next few years to ensure their browsers, and the web itself, meet upcoming demands.

It's spelled "accessibility," not "disability"

Scott Davis explains why accessibility should be just as important to you as a mobile design strategy was 10 years ago.

The freedom to configure is the freedom to make a better world

Cory Doctorow says the right to configure technology is the signature right of the 21st century.

Question and answer session with Cory Doctorow

Cory Doctorow fields questions on the future of the web, privacy, and net neutrality.

