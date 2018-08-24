Watch keynotes covering Jupyter's role in business, data science, higher education, open source, journalism, and other domains, from JupyterCon in New York 2018.

New York Skyline - JupyterCon 2018

People from across the Jupyter community are coming together in New York for JupyterCon. Below you'll find links to keynotes from the event.

All the cool kids are doing it, maybe we should too? Jupyter, gravitational waves, and the LIGO and Virgo Scientific Collaborations

Will Farr offers lessons about the many advantages and few disadvantages of using Jupyter for global scientific collaborations.

Jupyter trends in 2018

Paco Nathan shares a few unexpected things that emerged in Jupyter in 2018.

Sustaining wonder: Jupyter and the knowledge commons

Carol Willing shows how Jupyter's challenges can be addressed by embracing complexity and trusting others.

Jupyter in the enterprise

Luciano Resende explores some of the open source initiatives IBM is leading in the Jupyter ecosystem.

The reporter’s notebook

Mark Hansen explains how computation has forever changed the practice of journalism.

Why contribute to open source?

Julia Meinwald outlines effective ways to support the unseen labor maintaining a healthy open source ecosystem.

Machine learning and AI technologies and platforms at AWS

Dan Romuald Mbanga walks through the ecosystem around the machine learning platform and API services at AWS.

