Watch highlights covering artificial intelligence, machine learning, applied deep learning, and more. From the O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in New York 2017.

The O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference keynote stage (source: O'Reilly Conferences via Flickr ).

Experts from across the AI world are coming together in New York City for the O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Tackling the limits of deep learning

Richard Socher explains how Salesforce is doing the heavy lifting to deliver scalable AI to customers.

Watch "Tackling the limits of deep learning."

AI now. For every industry.

Jim McHugh explains why a new computing paradigm and deep learning software stack will be required to power, predict, and act on data.

Can machines spot diseases faster than expert humans?

Suchi Saria discusses the medical applications of artificial intelligence.

The future of AI is now

Damion Heredia explores augmented intelligence, IBM's alternative definition of AI.

Watch "The future of AI is now."

Machines as thought partners

David Ferrucci offers an overview of Elemental Cognition, a company focused on creating AI systems that autonomously learn from human language and interaction.

Watch "Machines as thought partners."

Building machines that learn and think like people

Josh Tenenbaum looks at the intersection of computing and thought.

Watch "Building machines that learn and think like people."