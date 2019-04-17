Watch highlights from expert talks covering AI, machine learning, deep learning, ethics, and more.

New York skyline - AI Conference in NY

People from across the AI world are coming together in New York for the O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

AI and the robotics revolution

Martial Hebert offers an overview of challenges in AI for robotics and a glimpse at the exciting developments emerging from current research.

Watch "AI and the robotics revolution."

Is AI human-ready?

Aleksander Madry discusses roadblocks preventing AI from having a broad impact and approaches for addressing these issues.

Machine learning for personalization

Tony Jebara explains how Netflix is personalizing and optimizing the images shown to subscribers.

Watch "Machine learning for personalization."

Checking in on AI tools

Ben Lorica and Roger Chen assess the state of AI technologies and adoption in 2019.

Watch "Checking in on AI tools."

Fast, flexible, and functional: 4 real-world AI deployments at enterprise scale

Gadi Singer discusses the major questions organizations confront as they integrate deep learning.

Automated ML: A journey from CRISPR.ML to Azure ML

Danielle Dean explains how cloud, data, and AI came together to help build Automated ML.

Toward ethical AI: Inclusivity as a messy, difficult, but promising answer

Kurt Muehmel explores AI within a broader discussion of the ethics of technology, arguing that inclusivity and collaboration are necessary.

How AI adaptive technology can upgrade education

Joleen Liang explains how AI and precise knowledge points can help students learn.

Watch "How AI adaptive technology can upgrade education."

Article image: New York skyline - AI Conference in NY