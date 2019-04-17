People from across the AI world are coming together in New York for the O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
AI and the robotics revolution
Martial Hebert offers an overview of challenges in AI for robotics and a glimpse at the exciting developments emerging from current research.
- Watch "AI and the robotics revolution."
Is AI human-ready?
Aleksander Madry discusses roadblocks preventing AI from having a broad impact and approaches for addressing these issues.
- Watch "Is AI human-ready?"
Machine learning for personalization
Tony Jebara explains how Netflix is personalizing and optimizing the images shown to subscribers.
- Watch "Machine learning for personalization."
Checking in on AI tools
Ben Lorica and Roger Chen assess the state of AI technologies and adoption in 2019.
- Watch "Checking in on AI tools."
Fast, flexible, and functional: 4 real-world AI deployments at enterprise scale
Gadi Singer discusses the major questions organizations confront as they integrate deep learning.
Automated ML: A journey from CRISPR.ML to Azure ML
Danielle Dean explains how cloud, data, and AI came together to help build Automated ML.
Toward ethical AI: Inclusivity as a messy, difficult, but promising answer
Kurt Muehmel explores AI within a broader discussion of the ethics of technology, arguing that inclusivity and collaboration are necessary.
How AI adaptive technology can upgrade education
Joleen Liang explains how AI and precise knowledge points can help students learn.