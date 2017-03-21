Watch highlights covering design thinking, UX, interaction design, and more. From the O'Reilly Design Conference in San Francisco 2017.

Experts from across the design world are coming together in San Francisco for the O'Reilly Design Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Design for 7 billion. Design for one.

Kat Holmes explores how designing for human diversity can unlock more meaningful experiences for each of us.

The expanding perimeter: The evolution of design in Silicon Valley

Barry Katz explains how design has evolved from packaging electronics in sheet metal enclosures in the 1950s to grappling with some of the most fundamental problems of modern civilization.

Determining success in design

Julie Zhuo discusses definitions of success in design and shares a few principles on how to set clear goals.