Experts from across the software architecture world are coming together in New York for the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
The evolution and future of software architecture
Mark Richards offers a glimpse of what software architecture will look like in the future, and he shares the things software architects will need to focus on in the years ahead.
Computers are easy, people are hard
Bridget Kromhout says designing distributed systems means considering failure scenarios—both likely and less so.
- Watch "Computers are easy, people are hard."
An introduction to serverless
Mike Roberts introduces the concepts behind serverless architectures and provides reasons why it's worthy of some of the hype it’s receiving.
- Watch "An introduction to serverless."