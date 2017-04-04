Watch highlights covering microservices, distributed systems, security, and more. From the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference in New York 2017.

The keynote stage at the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference in New York. (source: O'Reilly Conferences via Flickr ).

Experts from across the software architecture world are coming together in New York for the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The evolution and future of software architecture

Mark Richards offers a glimpse of what software architecture will look like in the future, and he shares the things software architects will need to focus on in the years ahead.

Watch "The evolution and future of software architecture."

Computers are easy, people are hard

Bridget Kromhout says designing distributed systems means considering failure scenarios—both likely and less so.

An introduction to serverless

Mike Roberts introduces the concepts behind serverless architectures and provides reasons why it's worthy of some of the hype it’s receiving.

Watch "An introduction to serverless."