Experts from across the software architecture world came together in New York for the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
Turning request-response on its head
Cornelia Davis explains how an event-driven approach addresses the fallacies of distributed computing.
Extending the Kubernetes API
Jago Macleod shares recent work that lets users extend the Kubernetes API with custom resources and controllers.
Events on the outside, on the inside, and at the core
Chris Richardson explains why events are a key application integration mechanism and how they're used by applications to communicate with the outside world.
Developing a chaos architecture mindset
Adrian Cockcroft outlines the architectural principles of chaos engineering and shares methods engineers can use to exercise failure modes in safety and business-critical systems
Accelerate application delivery with a cloud-native mindset
Andrew Hately says enterprises must adopt a collaborative culture to truly exploit continuous-deployment workflows.
Going (cloud) native
Kevin Stewart explores the people, processes, and cultural aspects that complement the cloud-native computing stack.
