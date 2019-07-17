Experts explore the role open source software plays in fields as varied as machine learning, blockchain, disaster response, and more.

O'Reilly Open Source Software Conference 2019

People from across the open source world are coming together in Portland, Ore. for the O'Reilly Open Source Software Conference (OSCON). Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Better living through software

Tiffani Bell shares three lessons she's learned exploring how technology can help the less fortunate.

Watch "Better living through software"

The next age of open innovation

Alison McCauley looks at how blockchain technology offers new tools that can help extend the ethos of open innovation into new areas.

Watch "The next age of open innovation"

Built to last: Building and growing open source communities

Kay Williams explores key lessons for building strong open source communities based on Microsoft’s real-world experience with Kubernetes and VSCode.

The role of open source in mitigating natural disasters

Pedro Cruz and Brad Topol discuss Call for Code, a global developer competition that uses open source technologies to address natural disasters.

Watch "The role of open source in mitigating natural disasters"

Article image: O'Reilly Open Source Software Conference 2019