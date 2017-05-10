People from across the open source world are coming together in Austin, Texas for the O'Reilly OSCON Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
Step 1: Punch a tree
Learn how Evan Booth's adventures in real-world transmogrification have shaped his perspective on open source hardware, manufacturing, and finding potential in the unremarkable.
- Watch "Step 1: Punch a tree."
Why choose open infrastructure?
Source code management, CI pipelines, chat services, and IaaS all have open alternatives, but most projects are developed on proprietary infrastructure. Christopher Aedo explains how to make open choices.
- Watch "Why choose open infrastructure?."
Open Source contribution and collaboration: How (and why) Netflix drives industry engagement
Dianne Marsh explains how open source contributed to Netflix's success, and vice versa.
- Watch "Open Source contribution and collaboration: How (and why) Netflix drives industry engagement."
The power of the open source ecosystem
Ying Xiong discusses the fast-growing open source market in China.
Rebuilding trust through blockchains and open source
Brian Behlendorf looks at how open source software and the blockchain offer models for building trust in your systems.
Sharing America's code
Alvand Salehi walks through some of the government’s open source projects available on the newly launched Code.gov.
- Watch "Sharing America's code."