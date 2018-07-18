Watch highlights covering open source, AI, cloud, and more. From the O'Reilly OSCON Conference in Portland 2018.

People from across the open source world are coming together in Portland, Oregon for the O'Reilly OSCON Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Live coding: OSCON edition

Suz Hinton live codes an entertaining hardware solution in front of your eyes.

Drive innovation and collaboration through open source projects

Ying Xiong explains how Huawei collaborates with industry leaders and innovates through open source projects.

Recognizing cultural bias in AI

Camille Eddy explains what we can do to create culturally sensitive computer intelligence and why that's important for the future of AI.

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts

Christopher Ferris says Hyperledger was formed to help deliver blockchain technology for the enterprise. Two and a half years later, that goal is being realized.

