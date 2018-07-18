People from across the open source world are coming together in Portland, Oregon for the O'Reilly OSCON Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
Live coding: OSCON edition
Suz Hinton live codes an entertaining hardware solution in front of your eyes.
- Watch "Live coding: OSCON edition."
Drive innovation and collaboration through open source projects
Ying Xiong explains how Huawei collaborates with industry leaders and innovates through open source projects.
Recognizing cultural bias in AI
Camille Eddy explains what we can do to create culturally sensitive computer intelligence and why that's important for the future of AI.
- Watch "Recognizing cultural bias in AI."
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts
Christopher Ferris says Hyperledger was formed to help deliver blockchain technology for the enterprise. Two and a half years later, that goal is being realized.