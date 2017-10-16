Watch highlights covering modularity, platforms, and the evolving role of software architects. From the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference in London 2017.

Experts from across the software architecture world are coming together in London for the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The move toward modularity

Mark Richards explores the history and patterns of architectural modularity, and explains why modularity is so important.

Watch "The move toward modularity."

Apache Kafka and the rise of the streaming platform

Neha Narkhede explains why Kafka has become the central nervous system for modern digital businesses.

Watch "Apache Kafka and the rise of the streaming platform."

Architect as storyteller

Nathaniel Schutta says architects are the Rosetta Stones of organizations, which means they must consciously think about the stories they're telling.

Watch "Architect as storyteller."