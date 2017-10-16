Sign from the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference
Sign from the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference (source: O'Reilly Conferences via Flickr)

Experts from across the software architecture world are coming together in London for the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The move toward modularity

Mark Richards explores the history and patterns of architectural modularity, and explains why modularity is so important.

Apache Kafka and the rise of the streaming platform

Neha Narkhede explains why Kafka has become the central nervous system for modern digital businesses.

Architect as storyteller

Nathaniel Schutta says architects are the Rosetta Stones of organizations, which means they must consciously think about the stories they're telling.

