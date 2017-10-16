Experts from across the software architecture world are coming together in London for the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
The move toward modularity
Mark Richards explores the history and patterns of architectural modularity, and explains why modularity is so important.
- Watch "The move toward modularity."
Apache Kafka and the rise of the streaming platform
Neha Narkhede explains why Kafka has become the central nervous system for modern digital businesses.
Architect as storyteller
Nathaniel Schutta says architects are the Rosetta Stones of organizations, which means they must consciously think about the stories they're telling.
- Watch "Architect as storyteller."