Watch highlights from expert talks covering cloud-native programming, software architecture career advice, and more.

New York City Skyline - O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference NY 2019

People from across the software architecture world are coming together in New York for the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The future of cloud-native programming

Tamar Eilam offers an overview of cloud-native programming and outlines a path toward the unification of the cloud programming model.

Career advice for architects

Trisha Gee shares lessons she learned the hard way while managing her career as a developer, lead, and technical advocate.

From the trenches: An interview with Mark Richards

Neal Ford talks with Mark Richards about his career path and his work as a software architect.

