Watch highlights from expert talks covering microservices, Kubernetes, serverless, and more.

Night in London - O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference

People from across the software architecture world are coming together in London for the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The challenges of migrating 150+ microservices to Kubernetes

Sarah Wells explains how the Financial Times migrated microservices between container stacks without affecting production users.

Are microservices a security threat?

Liz Rice outlines the security implications of microservices, containers, and serverless.

Potholes in the road from monolithic hell: Microservices adoption anti-patterns

Chris Richardson describes microservices anti-patterns he’s observed while working with clients around the world.

Article image: Night in London - O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference