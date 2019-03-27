People from across the data world are coming together in San Francisco for the Strata Data Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
The journey to the data-driven enterprise from the edge to AI
Amy O'Connor explains how Cloudera applies an "edge to AI" approach to collect, process, and analyze data.
Streamlining your data assets: A strategy for the journey to AI
Dinesh Nirmal shares a data asset framework that incorporates current business structures and the elements you need for an AI-fluent data platform.
Scoring your business in the AI matrix
Jed Dougherty plots AI examples on a matrix to clarify the various interpretations of AI.
Article image: San Francisco skyline - Strata Data Conference 2019