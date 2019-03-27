Watch highlights from expert talks covering AI, machine learning, data analytics, and more.

San Francisco skyline - Strata Data Conference 2019

People from across the data world are coming together in San Francisco for the Strata Data Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The journey to the data-driven enterprise from the edge to AI

Amy O'Connor explains how Cloudera applies an "edge to AI" approach to collect, process, and analyze data.

Streamlining your data assets: A strategy for the journey to AI

Dinesh Nirmal shares a data asset framework that incorporates current business structures and the elements you need for an AI-fluent data platform.

Scoring your business in the AI matrix

Jed Dougherty plots AI examples on a matrix to clarify the various interpretations of AI.

Article image: San Francisco skyline - Strata Data Conference 2019