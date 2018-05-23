Watch highlights covering machine learning, GDPR, data protection, and more. From the Strata Data Conference in London 2018.

London skyline

Experts from across the data world are coming together for the Strata Data Conference in London. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Charting a data journey to the cloud

Mick Hollison, Sven Löffler, and Robert Neumann explain how Deutsche Telekom is harnessing machine learning and analytics in the cloud to build Europe’s largest IoT data marketplace.

Watch "Charting a data journey to the cloud."

Journey to GDPR compliance

May 25 is an important day for data protection in the EU and elsewhere. Alison Howard explains how Microsoft has prepared for May 25 and beyond.

Watch "Journey to GDPR compliance."

Humans and the machine: Machine learning in context

Jean-François Puget explains why human context should be embraced as a guide to building better and smarter systems.

Building a stronger data ecosystem

Ben Lorica looks at the problems we’re facing as we collect and store data, particularly when our machine learning models require huge amounts of labeled data.

Watch "Building a stronger data ecosystem."

The Paradise Papers: Behind the scenes with the ICIJ

Pierre Romera explores the challenges in making 1.4 TB of data securely available to journalists all over the world.

Data protection and innovation

Eva Kaili outlines the fundamentals of GDPR and applications of blockchain.

Watch "Data protection and innovation."

