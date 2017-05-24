Watch highlights covering data-driven business, data engineering, machine learning, and more. From Strata Data Conference in London 2017.

The keynote stage at Strata Data Conference (source: O'Reilly Conferences via Flickr ).

Experts from across the data world are coming together in London for Strata Data Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The science of visual interactions

Miriam Redi investigates how machine learning can detect subjective properties of images and videos, such as beauty, creativity, and sentiment.

Machine learning is a moonshot for us all

Darren Strange asks: What part will we each play in what is sure to be one of the most exciting times in computer science?

What Kaggle has learned from almost a million data scientists

Anthony Goldbloom shares lessons learned from top performers in the Kaggle community and explores the types of machine-learning techniques typically used.

Another one bytes the dust

Using the music industry as an example, Paul Brook shows how modern information points bring new data that changes the way an organization will make decisions.

The data subject first?

Aurélie Pols draws a broad philosophical picture of the data ecosystem and then hones in on the right to data portability.

Real-time intelligence gives Uber the edge

M. C. Srivas covers Uber's big data architecture and explores the real-time problems Uber needs to solve to make ride sharing smooth.