Watch highlights from expert talks covering machine learning, predictive analytics, data regulation, and more.

People from across the data world are coming together in London for the Strata Data Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Making the future

James Burke asks if we can use data and predictive analytics to take the guesswork out of prediction.

Finding your North Star

Cait O’Riordan discusses the North Star metric the Financial Times uses to drive subscriber growth.

Making data science useful

Cassie Kozyrkov explains how organizations can extract more value from their data.

Sustaining machine learning in the enterprise

Drawing insights from recent surveys, Ben Lorica analyzes important trends in machine learning.

The enterprise data cloud

Mick Hollison explains why hybrid and multi-cloud will help organizations capitalize on the potential of machine learning and AI.

