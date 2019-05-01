People from across the data world are coming together in London for the Strata Data Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
Making the future
James Burke asks if we can use data and predictive analytics to take the guesswork out of prediction.
Finding your North Star
Cait O’Riordan discusses the North Star metric the Financial Times uses to drive subscriber growth.
Making data science useful
Cassie Kozyrkov explains how organizations can extract more value from their data.
Sustaining machine learning in the enterprise
Drawing insights from recent surveys, Ben Lorica analyzes important trends in machine learning.
The enterprise data cloud
Mick Hollison explains why hybrid and multi-cloud will help organizations capitalize on the potential of machine learning and AI.
