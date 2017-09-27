Watch highlights covering data science, data engineering, data-driven business, and more. From Strata Data Conference in New York 2017.

Journey to consolidation

Cesar Delgado joins Mike Olson to show how Apple is using its big data stack and expertise to solve non-data problems.

White collar crime risk zones

Sam Lavigne offers an overview of White Collar Crime Risk Zones, a predictive policing application that predicts financial crime at the city-block level.

The age of machine learning

Ben Lorica discusses the state of machine learning.

Wild, wild data: Adventures with big data and the IoT in the Angolan highlands

Jer Thorp talks about swimming upstream to the point where data becomes data.

Teaching databases to learn in the world of AI

Nikita Shamgunov explores the future of databases for fast-learning adaptable applications.

Music, the window into your soul

Ever wondered how Spotify seems to know what you want? Christine Hung shares how Spotify uses data and algorithms to improve user experience and drive business.

Unleashing intelligence and data analytics at scale

Ziya Ma explains how Intel is driving a holistic approach to powering advanced analytics and artificial intelligence workloads.

Data science for the most vulnerable at UNICEF Innovation

Manuel García-Herranz explains how to apply advances in data science, complex systems, artificial intelligence, and computational sociology to help the most vulnerable.

