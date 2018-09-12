Watch highlights from expert talks covering data science, machine learning, algorithmic accountability, and more.

People from across the data world are coming together in New York for the Strata Data Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The future of data warehousing

Executives from Cloudera and PNC Bank look at the challenges posed by data-hungry organizations.

Preserving privacy and security in machine learning

Ben Lorica offers an overview of recent tools for building privacy-preserving and secure machine learning products and services.

The answer to life, the universe, and everything: But can you get that into production?

Ted Dunning discusses how new tools can change the way production systems work.

AI, ML, and the IoT will destroy the data center and the cloud (just not in the way you think)

DD Dasgupta covers the edge-cloud continuum, explaining how the roles of data centers and cloud infrastructure are redefined through the mainstream adoption of AI, ML, and IoT technologies.

The missing piece

Cassie Kozyrkov explores why businesses fail at machine learning despite its tremendous potential and excitement.

