Watch highlights covering data science, data engineering, data-driven business, and more. From Strata + Hadoop World in San Jose 2017.

Experts from across the data world are coming together in San Jose for Strata + Hadoop World. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The machine learning renaissance

Mike Olson says without big data and a platform to manage big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence just don’t work.

Applying data and machine learning to scale education

Daphne Kolle explains how Coursera is using large-scale data processing and machine learning in online education.

Turning the internet upside down: Driving big data right to the edge

Ted Dunning says the internet of things is turning the internet upside down, and the effects are causing all kinds of problems.

Launching Pokémon GO

Phil Keslin, CTO of Niantic, explains how the engineering team prepared for—and just barely survived—the experience of launching Pokémon GO.

Collaboration in AI benefits humanity

Jason Waxman says collaboration between industry, government, and academia is needed to deliver on the promise of AI.

Machines and the magic of fast learning

Eric Frenkiel looks at advanced tools and use cases that demonstrate the power of machine learning to bring about positive change.

