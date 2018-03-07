Watch highlights covering machine learning, business intelligence, data privacy, and more. From the Strata Data Conference in San Jose 2018.

Strata Data Conference 2018 in San Jose (source: O'Reilly Conferences via Flickr

Experts from across the data world came together in San Jose, California for the Strata Data Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Merging human and machine learning for everyday solutions

Li Fan shows how Pinterest is using AI to predict what’s in an image, what a user wants, and what they’ll want next.

Watch "Merging human and machine learning for everyday solutions."

To a hammer, everything is a nail: Choosing the right tool for your business problems

Tobias Ternstrom explains why you should objectively evaluate the problem you're trying to solve before choosing the tool to fix it.

Privacy in the age of machine learning

Ben Lorica explores emerging security best practices for business intelligence, machine learning, and mobile computing products.

Watch "Privacy in the age of machine learning."

Crisis Text Line data usage and insights

Nancy Lublin and Bob Filbin explore findings from crisis data.

Watch "Crisis Text Line data usage and insights."

Defining responsible data practices: A community-driven approach

Natalie Evans Harris discusses the Community Principles on Ethical Data Practices (CPEDP), a code of ethics for data collection, sharing, and utilization.

Operationalizing machine learning

Dinesh Nirmal explains how real-world machine learning reveals assumptions embedded in business processes that cause expensive misunderstandings.

Watch "Operationalizing machine learning."

Data science in the cloud

Alex Smola shares lessons learned from AWS SageMaker, an integrated framework for handling all stages of analysis.

Watch "Data science in the cloud."

Sprouted clams and stanky bean: When machine learning makes mistakes

Using silly datasets as examples, Janelle Shane talks about ways that algorithms fail.

Differentiating via data science

Eric Colson explains why companies must now think very differently about the role and placement of data science in organizations.

Watch "Differentiating via data science."

What separates the clouds?

William Vambenepe walks through an interesting use case of machine learning in action and discusses the central role AI will play in big data analysis moving forward.

Inclusivity for the greater good

Ajey Gore explains why GO-JEK is focusing its attention beyond urban Indonesia to help people across the country’s rural areas.

Watch "Inclusivity for the greater good."

Lessons in Google search data

Seth Stephens-Davidowitz explains how to use Google searches to uncover behaviors or attitudes that may be hidden from traditional surveys.

Watch "Lessons in Google search data."