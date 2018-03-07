Experts from across the data world came together in San Jose, California for the Strata Data Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
Merging human and machine learning for everyday solutions
Li Fan shows how Pinterest is using AI to predict what’s in an image, what a user wants, and what they’ll want next.
To a hammer, everything is a nail: Choosing the right tool for your business problems
Tobias Ternstrom explains why you should objectively evaluate the problem you're trying to solve before choosing the tool to fix it.
Privacy in the age of machine learning
Ben Lorica explores emerging security best practices for business intelligence, machine learning, and mobile computing products.
Crisis Text Line data usage and insights
Nancy Lublin and Bob Filbin explore findings from crisis data.
Defining responsible data practices: A community-driven approach
Natalie Evans Harris discusses the Community Principles on Ethical Data Practices (CPEDP), a code of ethics for data collection, sharing, and utilization.
Operationalizing machine learning
Dinesh Nirmal explains how real-world machine learning reveals assumptions embedded in business processes that cause expensive misunderstandings.
- Watch "Operationalizing machine learning."
Data science in the cloud
Alex Smola shares lessons learned from AWS SageMaker, an integrated framework for handling all stages of analysis.
- Watch "Data science in the cloud."
Sprouted clams and stanky bean: When machine learning makes mistakes
Using silly datasets as examples, Janelle Shane talks about ways that algorithms fail.
Differentiating via data science
Eric Colson explains why companies must now think very differently about the role and placement of data science in organizations.
- Watch "Differentiating via data science."
What separates the clouds?
William Vambenepe walks through an interesting use case of machine learning in action and discusses the central role AI will play in big data analysis moving forward.
- Watch "What separates the clouds?"
Inclusivity for the greater good
Ajey Gore explains why GO-JEK is focusing its attention beyond urban Indonesia to help people across the country’s rural areas.
- Watch "Inclusivity for the greater good."
Lessons in Google search data
Seth Stephens-Davidowitz explains how to use Google searches to uncover behaviors or attitudes that may be hidden from traditional surveys.
- Watch "Lessons in Google search data."