Watch highlights covering DevOps and systems engineering. From the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in London 2017.

Velocity London. Skyline.

People from across the DevOps, distributed systems, and performance worlds are coming together in London for the O'Reilly Velocity Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Biological computation

Sara-Jane Dunn discusses an entirely different paradigm of computing: the information processing carried out by cells.

Watch "Biological computation."

Cloud native: Security threat or opportunity?

Liz Rice considers the questions organizations must answer before going cloud native.

Why an (interactive) picture is worth a thousand numbers

Miriah Meyer explores how interactive visualizations can help us find meaning in mounds of data.

Scaling a startup with a 21st century language

Christopher Meiklejohn is building his startup with Martinelli, a new programming language that provides fault-tolerant, high-scalability operation.

Watch "Scaling a startup with a 21st century language."

