People from across the DevOps, distributed systems, and performance worlds are coming together in New York for the O'Reilly Velocity Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Unconventional programming paradigms for the future, now

Carin Meier explores new ways to approach systems and tame complexity.

Fly the airplane

Kristopher Beevers explains how to augment Incident Command with simple tools and processes, such as basic checklists or regular fire drills.

The impact of design: How design influences outcomes

"Do no harm" is a core principle in medicine. Cynthia Savard Saucier challenges the tech industry to come up with its own fundamental principle.

You scream for microservices orchestration. I scream for batch. We all scream for jobs as code

Joe Goldberg explores jobs as code, which looks at batch application automation from a systems development life cycle perspective.

FTFY: Research advances in automatic bug repair

Developers spend huge amounts of time fixing bugs in their programs, but what about automatically fixing them? Claire Le Goues shares recent advances that aim to make that dream a reality.

Government is a system

Matt Cutts discusses how better technology can improve not just software systems but also trust in government itself.

Blockchains and cryptocurrencies: new paradigms for shared data

Bitcoin showed us a new way of moving value around the internet. Neha Narula considers how this paradigm might apply to databases that cross organizational boundaries.