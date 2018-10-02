Watch highlights from expert talks covering DevOps, SRE, security, machine learning, and more.

New York City skyline - Velocity NY 2018

People from across the systems engineering world are coming together in New York for the O'Reilly Velocity Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Continuous disintegration

Anil Dash asks: How could our processes and tools be designed to undo the biggest bugs and biases of today’s tech?

Watch "Continuous disintegration."

Test, measure, iterate: Balancing “good enough” and “perfect” in the critical path

Kris Beevers examines the trade-offs between risk and velocity faced by any high-growth, critical path technology business.

ML on code: Machine learning will change programming

Francesc Campoy Flores explores ways machine learning can help developers be more efficient.

How do DevOps and SRE relate? Hint: They're best friends

Dave Rensin explains why DevOps and SRE make each other better.

Practical performance theory

Kavya Joshi says performance theory offers a rigorous and practical approach to performance tuning and capacity planning.

Watch "Practical performance theory."

