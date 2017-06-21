Watch highlights covering distributed systems, DevOps, resiliency, and more. From the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in San Jose 2017.

L to R: Velocity chairs Mary Treseler, James Turnbull, and Ines Sombra at the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in San Jose 2017. (source: O'Reilly Conferences via Flickr ).

Systems and site reliability engineers, architects, and application developers are coming together in San Jose, Calif. for the O'Reilly Velocity Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Future history

Artur Bergman looks back at the last decade of DevOps and explores shifting patterns in operations, development, and systems.

Watch "Future history."

What we learned moving 65,000 Microsofties to DevOps on the public cloud

Martin Woodward tells the story of transforming Microsoft’s internal engineering systems from a collection of disparate in-house tools to One Engineering System.

Internet traffic growth: Why platforms are critical for developers

Corey Scobie explains why the compartmentalization of Internet technology and application development will not sustain our aspirations.

Orchestrating chaos: Applying database research in the wild

Peter Alvaro explores lineage-driven fault injection (LDFI), a novel approach to automating failure testing.

Perception and bias and metrics, oh my!

Dawn Parzych shows how understanding assumptions and biases can help your organization.

Achieve predictable performance

Alex Grbic explains how a single field-programmable gate array (FPGA) can deliver acceleration for multiple workloads.

Watch "Achieve predictable performance."

Resiliency in a service provider world

Kristopher Beevers asks: What does resiliency mean when service providers are critical components of nearly every application?

Watch "Resiliency in a service provider world."

DevOps and incident management: A recipe for success

David Hayes explains why DevOps is now a requirement for success and he outlines challenges all DevOps teams will face over the next five years.

The role of being technical in technical leadership

How can you be an effective noncoding technical leader? Camille Fournier explores solutions to this ongoing issue.

Watch "The role of being technical in technical leadership."