Systems and site reliability engineers, architects, and application developers are coming together in San Jose, Calif. for the O'Reilly Velocity Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
Future history
Artur Bergman looks back at the last decade of DevOps and explores shifting patterns in operations, development, and systems.
- Watch "Future history."
What we learned moving 65,000 Microsofties to DevOps on the public cloud
Martin Woodward tells the story of transforming Microsoft’s internal engineering systems from a collection of disparate in-house tools to One Engineering System.
Internet traffic growth: Why platforms are critical for developers
Corey Scobie explains why the compartmentalization of Internet technology and application development will not sustain our aspirations.
Orchestrating chaos: Applying database research in the wild
Peter Alvaro explores lineage-driven fault injection (LDFI), a novel approach to automating failure testing.
Perception and bias and metrics, oh my!
Dawn Parzych shows how understanding assumptions and biases can help your organization.
Achieve predictable performance
Alex Grbic explains how a single field-programmable gate array (FPGA) can deliver acceleration for multiple workloads.
- Watch "Achieve predictable performance."
Resiliency in a service provider world
Kristopher Beevers asks: What does resiliency mean when service providers are critical components of nearly every application?
DevOps and incident management: A recipe for success
David Hayes explains why DevOps is now a requirement for success and he outlines challenges all DevOps teams will face over the next five years.
The role of being technical in technical leadership
How can you be an effective noncoding technical leader? Camille Fournier explores solutions to this ongoing issue.