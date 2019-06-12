Clapping crowd

People from across the cloud native and distributed systems worlds are coming together in San Jose for the O'Reilly Velocity Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

From puzzles to products

Jessica Kerr argues that most programming careers aren’t about writing software; they’re about changing it.

Community projects inform enterprise products

Lachlan Evenson and Bridget Kromhout discuss the journey to build Gatekeeper, a community-driven approach for enforcing policy on any Kubernetes cluster.

The SRE I aspire to be

Yaniv Aknin dives into the secret sauce for a successful SRE organization: high-quality measurements of reliability.

Channel into the universe of eventually perfect distributed systems

Modern distributed systems are immensely different from distributed systems of just a decade ago. Lena Hall looks at how our approaches and practices progress with time.

