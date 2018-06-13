Experts from across the systems engineering world are coming together for the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in San Jose. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.
The internet vs. your sites: Taking action against internet volatility
Kyle York explores the scale, complexity, and volatility of the internet and the risk it poses to your applications and infrastructure.
Running stateful applications in Kubernetes: Is it worth the risk
Kris Nova looks at the four metrics that help you decide if running stateful applications in Kubernetes is worth the risk.
A recipe for delivering supercharged and supersecure apps
Javier Garza details the ingredients you need to build and deliver an app your users will love.
Lessons learned while evolving Box’s database infrastructure
Tamar Bercovici details how the team at Box has constructed its database stack to handle an ever-growing query load and data set.
Why Microsoft does DevOps
Martin Woodward shares key data points from Microsoft's journey to DevOps.
Observability of team health: Deciphering and reacting to organizational feedback
Renee Orser explains how to monitor the human networks within your engineering teams using models similar to your distributed technology systems.
JavaScript, security, and the case for feature simplicity
Natalie Silvanovich discusses the link between feature complexity, developer error, and security vulnerabilities.