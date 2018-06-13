Watch highlights covering infrastructure, DevOps, security, and more. From the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in San Jose 2018.

San Jose, California skyline

Experts from across the systems engineering world are coming together for the O'Reilly Velocity Conference in San Jose. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

The internet vs. your sites: Taking action against internet volatility

Kyle York explores the scale, complexity, and volatility of the internet and the risk it poses to your applications and infrastructure.

Running stateful applications in Kubernetes: Is it worth the risk

Kris Nova looks at the four metrics that help you decide if running stateful applications in Kubernetes is worth the risk.

A recipe for delivering supercharged and supersecure apps

Javier Garza details the ingredients you need to build and deliver an app your users will love.

Watch "A recipe for delivering supercharged and supersecure apps."

Lessons learned while evolving Box’s database infrastructure

Tamar Bercovici details how the team at Box has constructed its database stack to handle an ever-growing query load and data set.

Why Microsoft does DevOps

Martin Woodward shares key data points from Microsoft's journey to DevOps.

Watch "Why Microsoft does DevOps."

Observability of team health: Deciphering and reacting to organizational feedback

Renee Orser explains how to monitor the human networks within your engineering teams using models similar to your distributed technology systems.

JavaScript, security, and the case for feature simplicity

Natalie Silvanovich discusses the link between feature complexity, developer error, and security vulnerabilities.

Article image: San Jose, California skyline