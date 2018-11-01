Watch highlights from expert talks covering Kubernetes, chaos engineering, deep learning, and more.

Lights in London - O'Reilly Velocity Conference

People from across the distributed systems world are coming together in London for the O'Reilly Velocity Conference. Below you'll find links to highlights from the event.

Kubernetes: Good or evil? The ethics of data centers

Anne Currie says excessive and dirty energy use in data centers is one of the biggest ethical issues facing the tech industry.

Incognito mentorship

Katrina Owen says the valuable skills that experienced professionals lack are at the vital margins of their careers.

Deriving meaning in a time of chaos: The intersection between chaos engineering and observability

Crystal Hirschorn discusses how organizations can benefit from combining established tech practices with incident planning, post-mortem-driven development, chaos engineering, and observability.

A new vision for the global brain: Deep learning with people instead of machines

Omoju Miller outlines a vision where we harness human action for a better future.

