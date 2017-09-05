In this video, advanced technology entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Matt Coatney demonstrates how IBM Watson uses natural language understanding (NLU) to analyze the tone of social media posts such as tweets. You'll learn about the APIs responsible for accomplishing this task, review the output, and discuss application and business implications.
Explore — and learn to use — all of IBM Watson's key services in this introduction to IBM Watson and cognitive computing.
