Jenkins integrates with multiple build tools such as Maven, Gradle, and Ant. In this video, Jenkins expert Kevin Bowersox demonstrates how to automate project builds with Apache Ant, a basic and very useful addition to any developer's continuous integration toolbox.
Learn more on how to use project build tools, and understand project and build concepts in this easy to follow course on the basics of Jenkins based continuous integration.
Article image: How do I build a Jenkins project using the Ant build tool? (source: O'Reilly).