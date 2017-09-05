In this video, advanced technology entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Matt Coatney demonstrates how IBM Watson uses natural language understanding (NLU) to extract information about people and companies from news articles. You'll explore the application programming interfaces (APIs) responsible for accomplishing this task, review the output, and discuss application and business implications.
Learn about — and how to use — all of IBM Watson's key services in this introduction to IBM Watson and cognitive computing.
