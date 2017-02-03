O'Reilly

Software Engineering

How do I use the set_intersection algorithm in C++?

Learn how to handle array comparisons using the set_intersection algorithm in C++.

Video by Jason Turner

Using algorithms, C++ developers can shrink their code to just a few lines in cases where complicated loops would otherwise be required. In this video, Jason Turner explains where the set_intersection algorithm can be employed to handle array comparisons. Following along in Compiler Explorer, intermediate C++ developers will walk away with an expanded algorithm toolkit, having learned the best practices associated with set_intersection.

Jason Turner is a Microsoft MVP certified trainer backed by over 12 years of experience as a C++ developer. An active member of the C++ community who has spoken at CppCon and C++Now, Jason is the ongoing co-host of of CppCast, a podcast for C++ developers. Jason is also the co-creator and maintainer of the embedded C++ scripting language, ChaiScript, and the author and curator of the collaborative coding standards document, C++ Best Practices.

