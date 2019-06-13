Alex Qin is a programmer, teacher, and public speaker. She believes in universal access to computer science education and in the importance of building ethical and humane technology. She is the founder of the Code Cooperative, a collective that empowers people returning from prison to use and build technology as a means of liberation. She is on the Board of the Computer Science Teachers Association of NYC and on the Associate Board of Mouse. She was previously the Director of Technology at Gakko, the Web Engineering Team Lead at Skillshare, and...
more