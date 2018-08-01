I love taking an idea to a prototype, and then to a product that millions of people use.

There are a lot of ways to design a conversation. One option is to just expand on the Wizard of Oz technique demonstrated in Chapter 15, and mimic the scripts by impersonating the bot. While this is a very easy and quick method to get your product in front of your users and other stakeholders, it provides low fidelity when it comes to rendering rich interactions. This is because the chat platforms limit the types of rich controls available to humans. Users can post simple images, GIFs, and even videos, but they cannot display buttons, for example.

When it comes to software solutions, there are also a lot of design tools that provide you with different levels of fidelity and ease of use. There are many good options, and you should pick the ones that suit you. I have chosen two tools as examples, one for designing bots for Facebook Messenger and the other for Slack.

In the next few sections, we will go over the scripts we created in the previous chapter and use these design tools to visualize these scripts. For each script, we will try to fine-tune the wording, formatting, and other aspects of the conversation. This is an iterative process that will demonstrate design in real life.

Designing PTOBot for Slack with Walkie

In order to design our PTOBot on Slack, I am going to use a design tool called Walkie (https://walkiebot.co). Walkie is a flexible and a feature-rich tool that lets you script multiple flows. It all starts with setting up your bot and user (Figure 1-15).

Figure 1-15. Getting started with Walkie

After saving the settings, we go into a Slack-like user experience (Figure 1-16).

Figure 1-16. Walkie’s Slack-like UI

On the left there is a list of bots that we’ve created (in this case, PTOBot), then there is a list of flows which are distinct scripts (PTO approval, for example). The main area to the right is the design section, with a place to enter user and bot inputs. Clicking on the “User” button toggles between bot and user. There is also a control at the bottom right to create rich interactions through message attachments. Clicking on it opens up a fully configurable message attachment, including buttons (technically called attachment actions; see Figure 1-17).

Figure 1-17. Adding a message attachment

The tool does a good job of supporting multiple bots, but does not support multiple users (user personas) interacting with a bot. So, I will create a few bot configurations to work around that limitation.

Let’s start with the onboarding script. The first conversation is with the user who installed the bot (Figure 1-18).

As you might recall, the onboarding script shows a GIF of the PTO request process, in order to demo the bot’s usage. Showing this in a printed book is a challenge on its own, so I have cheated a little and used a screenshot of the PTO request process.

Figure 1-18. The onboarding conversation with the bot installer

The script looks okay, but it suffers from the opposite problem our VacationBot had in its onboarding script—the script here seems too dry and too short, and I am not sure it is clear and actionable enough.

Let’s try to fix that (Figure 1-19).

Figure 1-19. Fleshing out the installer onboarding script

I added a few emojis, made the text a little more descriptive, and added a button at the bottom of the script that lets the installer invite the bot to the right channels with a single click. Because the Slack API lets us to add a bot to a channel programmatically, we can use this button to shortcut the need for the user to go into the relevant channels and invite the bot manually. We will use the API to add the bot automatically, while still giving the control to the installer, by only adding the bot after the button has been clicked.

I also started to add a color convention: blue will be informative (like the blue color next to the demo GIF) and green actionable, for actions we want the user to perform.

The entire onboarding fits on a single page, without scrolling, on a web interface. You should not be too worried about this in a work context, but it is still best practice to keep the initial conversation above the fold.

Let’s continue to the next step, the team onboarding script, shown after the bot is invited to a channel by the installer (Figure 1-20).

Figure 1-20. The team onboarding script

The text is very similar to the installer script, but you will notice I have added a little text decoration at the end of the team onboarding text. I surrounded the slash command with backticks (``) to render the text as a code block. This hints to the user that the slash command is like a short command line that they can use, and that they should pay attention to the parameters the command accepts (in the same way one does when running a script on the command line).

Now, let’s move on to the main flow. To remind you, the main functionality of our PTOBot is as follows:

Employee requests PTO in a direct message with the bot (or a slash command). Manager gets a notification and approves/rejects the request. Employee gets notification of approval/rejection. Team gets notification of PTO.

This is by no means a simple “Hello World”–style process. I did not want to avoid complexity, but wanted to demonstrate the flexibility and unique attributes possible in bots for a work environment. We will design each step in this process, learning and improve each step along the way.

We’ll design each of these steps in a separate Walkie flow, starting with the PTO request (Figure 1-21).

Figure 1-21. The PTO request script

You will notice that I have used some lightweight formatting by making the dates and the description captured stand out in bold (surrounding them with *s) and kept the green color coding for actions we would like the user to take.

As you can see, the conversation is long with a few places for potential errors. This is where our Slack command comes into play. Let’s see the same conversation compacted to a couple of lines (Figure 1-22).

Figure 1-22. Designing the slash command interaction

In a single line the user has provided all the necessary information to the bot, initiating a PTO request without the need for a lengthy conversation. Slash commands are great when you have a small and structured set of entities (variables) your bot needs to extract, and a savvy set of users who can remember how to use the commands.

Now, let us continue to the manager approval step (Figure 1-23).

Figure 1-23. The manager PTO approval script

This is OK, but it could be better. The name of the game here is get things done as fast as possible. This mean rendering the information in the easiest possible way to digest. We made the important parts bold, but I think the way the message is currently structured forces the user to read through it in order to get the necessary information. Let’s see if we can enter the details in Slack’s structured template (called a message attachment) and make it easier to digest and act upon. Figure 1-24 shows the result.

Figure 1-24. Rendering the request details in a message attachment

I think this might be an easier way for the manager to pull out the relevant data. Of course, we will have to test it with actual users, as this is only an assumption.

Now let us finish up the approval step (Figure 1-25).

Figure 1-25. Continuing the approval script

Now that we have designed the script, you might notice a few shortcomings with this design. The buttons are still there, and there is a chance the user will click on them by mistake. There is also a good chance that this design will be messy in a real-life scenario, when multiple requests might come in concurrently. It will be hard to manage the requests and keep track of which have been approved and which were rejected. Let’s try another approach (Figure 1-26).

Figure 1-26. Fine-tuning the approval script

In this design I replaced the buttons, once the user has clicked “Approve,” with an approval confirmation. I think this is a better way to implement the process. Replacing the buttons ensures the user does not press one of them again by mistake. It also removes some of the cognitive load, if a lot of messages like this one appear in a conversation, and gives the user the feeling of accomplishment that users love in todo lists.

In the Walkie tool itself, I have forked the approval flow into “request approved” and “request rejected.” Figure 1-27 shows what the “rejected” flow looks like.

Figure 1-27. The “request rejected” flow

Now it is easy to see at a glance which requests have been accepted or rejected, and the user does not need to read through a text conversation to see which requests have been handled. In more advanced versions we might want to add a reason for rejection, but let’s keep it simple for now.

Next, in the employee notification flow, we will implement what we’ve learned about message formatting and button replacement (Figure 1-28).

Figure 1-28. The employee notification script

Notice that the bot is actually rendering two message attachments—one is informational, color coded in blue, and the other is actionable, color coded in green. Clicking on “Notify Team” will follow the same practice of replacing the buttons with a confirmation that the notification has been sent (Figure 1-29).

Figure 1-29. Replacing the buttons with a confirmation

Note that we also changed the color coding of the second attachment to blue as it moved from actionable to informational. I chose to use this color schema as an example of how color coding can help with mental load reduction. We will have to test if this resonates with our users later on.

Let’s finish this step by suggesting that the user install VacationBot (Figure 1-30).

Figure 1-30. Recommending VacationBot

This is a unique pattern of one bot recommending another bot to the user, and on a different platform. Clicking on the link will take the user straight to an onboarding conversation with VacationBot on Facebook Messenger.

Meanwhile, let’s finish the main flow by designing the team PTO notification (Figure 1-31).

Figure 1-31. The team PTO notification

A PTO process like this is traditionally done manually, using paper forms, spreadsheets, or web tracking tools; it can be messy and require a lot of time. Our assumption is that users will find this process easier, more intuitive, and more productive.

The last thing to take care of is the logo. As mentioned earlier, particularly in our VacationBot, it looks small and indistinct. We also want the logo to be consistent in both bots. Moving forward, I will use the simple logo shown in Figure 1-32.