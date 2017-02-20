How to drive shareholder value with artificial intelligence

“Whether you know it or not, as an executive in a company, your company is doing machine learning and artificial intelligence,” says Stephen Pratt. “It’s just in hidden pockets within your company.”

Pratt is the founder and CEO of Noodle.ai, an enterprise AI startup, and was previously the head of IBM’s Watson unit. In this talk clip from Strata + Hadoop World 2016 in New York, he describes a framework for determining where your company stands on its technological leadership, how your company’s technology can contribute to shareholder value, and the importance of developing a meaningful plan for implementing artificial intelligence in the enterprise.

“When you’re thinking about artificial intelligence and machine learning at the enterprise level, it’s very important to make a road map,” says Pratt. “We’re making the same mistakes that we made in the advent of CRM systems, ERP systems, in the introduction of client-server technology—even the introduction of the computer into businesses...We need to learn from that.”

At the end of the clip, Pratt describes the “six stages of enterprise grief:” denial; anarchy; chaos; spaghetti; disruption; and, finally, enterprise solution.