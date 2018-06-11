I like to read reviews in mobile marketplaces to better understand how people are using apps. The marketplace rating system offers incredibly valuable feedback of a kind that doesn’t exist for web and desktop applications. It provides a rich source of information about customer preferences and expectations.

In general, most 4- and 5-star reviews aren’t very specific. They often don’t go beyond “What a great app; it looks good and works well.” But the 1- and 2-star reviews are much more telling; they tend to offer a truer picture of problems users are having with applications. The most common complaints seem to revolve around:

The first two issues can’t be fixed with design patterns—they’ll both require user and device testing—but the third and fourth complaints certainly can. Following the common design patterns for navigation will ensure that people can find and use the valuable features in your application.

Good navigation, like good design, is invisible. Applications with good navigation just feel simple and make it easy to accomplish any task, from browsing through pictures to applying for a car loan.

Primary Navigation Patterns, Persistent

The first set of patterns we’ll look at are used for primary navigation, like navigating from one primary category to another, as with the top-level menus of a desktop application. Since the first edition of this book, primary navigation has evolved into two distinct types: persistent and transient.

Persistent navigation encompasses simple menu structures like the List Menu and Tab Menu. As soon as you open an app with persistent navigation, it is immediately clear what the primary navigation options are.

Transient navigation, however, must be explicitly revealed with a tap or gesture. These patterns arise from the constraints of smartphone screen sizes, which have pushed mobile designers to think “outside of the box,” literally.

To me, this classic 9-dot puzzle perfectly illustrates the change in thinking around mobile navigation patterns. Give it a try: your challenge is to connect all of the dots using four straight lines or fewer, without taking your pencil off the paper or retracing any of the lines.

Figure 1-1. 9-dot puzzle

How’d you do? You probably figured out that the only way to solve this puzzle is to break free of the artificial boundaries. In the mobile world, it’s called thinking “off-canvas.”

Figure 1-2. Two of the possible solutions to the 9-dot puzzle

This off-canvas thinking inspired the Side Drawer, which is currently one of the most popular primary navigation patterns in iOS and Android apps.

Figure 1-3. WordPress for Android and iOS: Side Drawer represents “off-canvas” thinking

Windows Phone 8 and Ubuntu Touch, a new open source mobile OS, are both highly influenced by this move to break artificial boundaries as well.

Figure 1-4. Windows Phone Panorama control

Figure 1-5. In Ubuntu, you can swipe the screen edges to reveal settings and menus, leaving the screen entirely free for the application’s content

Designers have also made a significant shift in design thinking, layering content instead of relegating the UI to a single plane. Twitter’s early iPad design was a fantastic example of how 3D layers and gestures can create a uniquely mobile experience: the left panel is the menu bar, the middle panel is the listing of contents, and the right panel displays those contents. Tapping an item in the middle section collapses the left menu bar and shows a preview of the contents within the right panel. When tapped, the right panel expands to cover about 70% of the screen.

When deciding between persistent and transient navigation, ask yourself a few questions:

Is your application “flat”? Are the menu categories equivalent in hierarchy, and are there just a few primary categories (i.e., three to five) in the app?

Do your users need the menu to be always visible for quick access?

Do the menu categories have status indicators, like the number of unread emails, for instance?

If you answered “yes” to one or more of these questions, it’s probably best to stick with persistent navigation. Now let’s take a look at those patterns.

Springboard The Springboard pattern, also called a Launchpad, was the most popular navigation pattern in 2011. This design is a landing screen with options that act as launch points into the application. One of the reasons for its popularity was that it worked equally well across platforms. At the time, many of us were still thinking in terms of OS-neutral designs that allowed for consistency and reuse. It was also popular because up to nine options (in a 3×3 grid) could be displayed, compared to the limits of three to five tabs imposed by iOS and Android tab bars. And by adding a paging indicator (those little dots at the bottom), designers could provide even more menu options. Figure 1-7. Trulia for iOS and Gowalla for Android Figure 1-8. Facebook for iOS and LinkedIn for Android: Springboard designs from 2011 The main drawback of the Springboard pattern is that it flattens all options to the same level of importance. Enter the Side Drawer pattern, first designed by Aza Raskin for Firefox Mobile (http://www.azarask.in/blog/post/firefox-mobile-concept-video/), and adopted by Path in 2011. This pattern accommodates more options than a tab bar, and those options can be logically grouped to communicate importance and/or hierarchy. We’ll discuss it more later in this chapter. Figure 1-9. Path for iOS (November 2011): enter the Side Drawer However, the Springboard pattern is not dead. Android, iOS, and Windows Phone all still use this navigation pattern at the OS level. Figure 1-10. iOS 7, Android KitKat, and Windows Phone 8 all use the Springboard pattern at the OS level And there are still apps with traditional implementations of the Springboard pattern around. LearnVest, BBC Radio, and Vimeo use basic 4-, 6-, and 9-grid layouts, respectively. Figure 1-11. LearnVest for iOS, BBC Radio for Windows Phone, and Vimeo for Android: traditional Springboard alive and well within apps Orbitz and EasyJet vary the icon treatment and grid layout to introduce visual hierarchy to the menu. Figure 1-12. Orbitz for iOS and EasyJet for Android: graphic treatment and layout imply a hierarchy Windows Phone has pushed the Springboard pattern the farthest with tiles. Tiles can be live or static, and come in three different sizes. Live tiles convey dynamic information like number of calls missed, details of your next appointment, or the avatar of your last caller. Read the Windows Design Guide for more about tiles at http://bit.ly/1hsl2R5. Windows Phone tiles can be used for primary navigation or paired with the Panorama control as a secondary navigation pattern. Examples from three apps show their versatility. CalendarPro uses live tiles for primary navigation and NBC News for subnavigation, while Evernote uses static tiles for subnavigation. Figure 1-13. CalendarPro, NBC News, and Evernote for Windows Phone: versatile tile implementations Evernote Hello for Android and iOS uses a tile-inspired design for the Springboard. Users can customize the UI, first by adding people, then by adding meetings. Figure 1-14. Evernote Hello for Android: tile-inspired customizable Springboard

Cards Cards may seem familiar to those of us who had a Palm in 2010–2011. Card navigation is based on a card deck metaphor, including common card deck manipulations such as stacking, shuffling, discarding, and flipping. Figure 1-15. Palm webOS circa 2010–2011: apps fanned out like cards in a deck This pattern has become popular again with the release of Google Now, which stacks information-rich cards vertically to display a long list of launch points into the app, or quick actions in context. Figure 1-16. Google Now for iOS and Android: Cards for primary navigation In a similar vein, Jelly and Potluck use Cards as the primary means to navigate and interact with content. With Jelly, when you swipe the card down to remove it from the screen—indicating that you can’t help answer the posted question—a new card replaces it. With Potluck, swiping left on the top card in the stack will skip the story; swiping right will move it to a new pile, the “keep” pile. Figure 1-17. Jelly (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCDB_TrAhSY) and Potluck (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcfNFuvvdrA) for iOS Facebook and Pinterest use the visual style of Cards but are missing the gesture-based interactions of the aforementioned examples. This makes them more like stylized list elements than true Cards. For an example of the Card pattern gone wrong, see the discussion of Alaska Airlines in the section Novel Notions in Chapter 11. Note Cards provide an elegant way to display content for browsing. A true Card pattern will offer interactions like stacking, swiping, or flipping.

List Menu The List Menu pattern is similar to the Springboard in that each list item is a launch point into the application, and switching modules requires navigating back to the list. Apple (http://bit.ly/1dZDU8J) calls this hierarchal navigation: In a hierarchical app, users navigate by making one choice per screen until they reach their destination. To navigate to another destination, users must retrace some of their steps—or start over from the beginning—and make different choices. Settings and Mail are good examples of apps that use a hierarchical structure. The Kayak, Day One, and AroundMe apps illustrate various implementations of the List Menu. Figure 1-18. Kayak for iOS: tap Home (screen at right) to return to the List Menu Figure 1-19. Day One for iOS: List Menu as primary navigation Figure 1-20. AroundMe for iOS: “Home” or “Menu” might’ve been a better choice for the Back button label The List Menu navigation pattern is similar in Android, but the Back button is called the Up button, conveying the pattern’s hierarchical structure, as described in the Android documentation: The Up button is used to navigate within an app based on the hierarchical relationships between screens. For instance, if screen A displays a list of items, and selecting an item leads to screen B (which presents that item in more detail), then screen B should offer an Up button that returns to screen A. If a screen is the topmost one in an app (that is, the app’s home), it should not present an Up button. An example of this is shown in the eBay app; the Up button is the app icon preceded by a left chevron. Note that most users expect the chevron plus the logo or icon to be tappable. Figure 1-21. eBay for Android: the chevron is the “Up” button Note Consider List Menus for navigating within a hierarchy. They also work well for menus with long item names, and where items need descriptions as well as titles. Follow OS conventions for implementing this navigation pattern.

Dashboard The Dashboard pattern is similar to the Springboard and List Menu patterns. With a quick glance, a good Dashboard gives the user a snapshot of the most relevant information she needs to know, without making her navigate into another screen. When you design the drill-down screens, the rules for providing navigation back to the Dashboard are the same as with the List Menu and Springboard. See Chapter 6 for more on the Dashboard design pattern. Figure 1-22. Mint for iOS: Dashboard makes data the launch points Note Use a Dashboard when it makes sense to use key metrics or data as launch points into the app. But don’t overload the Dashboard; conduct research to determine which key metrics or data to include.

Gallery The Gallery pattern displays live content—like news stories, recipes, or photos—arranged in a grid (as with Recipeas and Square Wallet), a carousel (as with LinkedIn Pulse and BBC News), or a slideshow. Figure 1-23. Recipeas and Square Wallet for iOS: galleries present individual, nonhierarchical items Figure 1-24. LinkedIn Pulse and BBC News for Android: subtitles are easier to read than overlays Notice the BBC News example is easier to scan than the LinkedIn Pulse example, because the titles are below the photo instead of overlaid on them. Note The Gallery pattern works best for showing frequently updated, highly visual content where no hierarchy is implied.

Tab Menu Android, iOS, and Windows Phone each have their own specific nomenclature and design guidelines for Tab Menus. I’m going to go over them here, because it is important that you understand them, even if you choose to deviate from them in your design iterations. iOS Since the first release of iOS, Apple has recommended (http://bit.ly/1dZF9Vt) the Tab Bar for navigating flat apps: In an app with a flat information structure, users can navigate directly from one primary category to another because all primary categories are accessible from the main screen. Music and App Store are good examples of apps that use a flat structure. Interestingly, Facebook recently has returned to the Tab Bar after two years of using Side Drawer navigation. Read more about its user testing process and results at http://tcrn.ch/1dZFlUF. Figure 1-25. Facebook for iOS, old and new: Tab Bar (right) beat out the Side Drawer (left) and other navigation patterns in 10-million-user test batches The iOS Tab Bar is restricted to five menu items. If the application has more than five primary categories, a More option can be provided as the fifth tab on the right. It is important to understand the difference between the Tab Bar and Toolbar in iOS. The Tab Bar is for navigating the main categories of the application; the Toolbar presents the tools, or possible actions, for a specific screen. Figure 1-26. Amazon and Walmart for iOS: Tab Bar treatments Figure 1-27. Tab Bar (left) has menu items; Toolbar (right) has tools for actions Some applications, like Instagram and RunKeeper, rely so heavily on the user taking a single action (like taking a picture or starting a run) that they place calls to action (a single action more prominent than the rest) in their Tab Bars. If you design for this variation, make sure the selected tab is conspicuous. It’s hard to tell where you are in Everlapse and Tumblr, for instance, because the selected tabs are overshadowed by the visual emphasis on the action buttons. Figure 1-28. Instagram and RunKeeper for iOS: calls to action in the Tab Bar Figure 1-29. Everlapse and Tumblr for iOS: the prominence of action buttons overshadows menu location Android Android offers three different Tab Menu patterns for top-level, or primary, navigation: Fixed Tabs, Spinners, and Navigation Drawers. Here are the Android guidelines (http://developer.android.com/design/patterns/app-structure.html) for Fixed Tabs: Fixed tabs display top-level views concurrently and make it easy to explore and switch between them. They are always visible on the screen, and can’t be moved out of the way like scrollable tabs. Fixed tabs should always allow the user to navigate between the views by swiping left or right on the content area. Use tabs if: You expect your app’s users to switch views frequently.

You have a limited number of up to three top-level views.

You want the user to be highly aware of the alternate views. Path makes Fixed Tabs work by using icon-based tabs, while Quora pushes the limit, squeezing in four text-based tabs. More often than not, designers incorrectly use the Scrolling Tab control for primary navigation when they should be using a Spinner or Navigation Drawer instead. Figure 1-30. Quora for Android pushes the Fixed Tabs limit by squeezing in four items; Path for Android uses icons for Fixed Tabs Figure 1-31. Bump and Newegg for Android: incorrect use of Scrolling Tabs for primary navigation Windows Phone In Windows Phone, the Tab Menu is called App Tabs, and tabs that extend offscreen are accessible via panning, through the Pivot control. The Windows Phone design guide (http://bit.ly/1iJWnpE) suggests: You can use the Pivot control (http://bit.ly/1iJWy4v) to implement the App Tab UI style. This control allows the user to navigate right and left through each page (called a pivot page). Figure 1-32. Netflix for Windows Phone: Pivot control implementation of App Tabs Emerging Patterns There is a new trend in both desktop and mobile web design to hide or collapse the website header when the user is scrolling or swiping down through content. This Retracting Tab design is showing up in native apps too. Pinterest retracts the Toolbar when the user swipes down to browse content. The Toolbar reappears when the user swipes up. Luvocracy and Polar for iOS are other apps that use this effect. Figure 1-33. Pinterest for iOS: scrolling down hides the Toolbar; scrolling up reveals it (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joaaJgvTN28) Configurable Tabs are another variation of the standard Tab Menu. The design of Frequency mimics the way tabs are implemented in all the major desktop web browsers. Adding a channel adds a new tab. If there are too many tabs to fit on the screen, the header scrolls. To reorganize the tab order, the user can simply press and hold a tab, then drag it to the desired location. Figure 1-34. Frequency for iOS: Configurable Tabs, an emerging pattern, work like web browser tabs Sidebars are gaining popularity in web applications as well as native tablet apps. Twitter offers clearly labeled side tabs for navigating the main views of its iPad application. Yammer has almost twice as many tabs, but no labels, making navigation more of a challenge. Figure 1-35. Twitter for iPad has tabs clearly labeled; Yammer for iPad does not It is unlikely that Sidebars will ever be widely adopted as a persistent navigation pattern on smartphones, for two reasons: Most people hold their smartphones in portrait mode, and the sidebar takes up a fair amount of horizontal real estate.

Since the space is so limited, labels will get dropped, which reduces the usability of the app. Dwell is a cautionary example. It looks nice, but you have to tap every single icon to see what the primary categories are—a classic example of mystery meat navigation (http://www.webpagesthatsuck.com/mysterymeatnavigation.html). Figure 1-36. Dwell for Android: the Sidebar as mystery meat navigation Note Learn and follow the different OS design guidelines for Tab Menus. Clearly indicate where the user is by visually differentiating the selected tab from the others.