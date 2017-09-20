This is a keynote highlight from the Artificial Intelligence Conference in San Francisco 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Gradient (source: Pexels).
Michael Jordan discusses recent results in gradient-based optimization for large-scale data analysis.
This is a keynote highlight from the Artificial Intelligence Conference in San Francisco 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.