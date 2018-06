Julie Zhuo leads the design team working on the Facebook app, from making News Feed the best place to get the news you care about, to designing tools that help you share with the people most important to you. She has been at Facebook since 2006, helping grow the service from 8 million college and high school students to over 1 billion people all over the world. Julie regularly writes about design and technology on her popular blog "The Year of the Looking Glass" and through publications like Fast Company, The New York Times, and Huffington Post...